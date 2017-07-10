BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row
Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Andy Murray beats Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 10th time in a row.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to 15 courts here.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired