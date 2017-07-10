BBC Sport - Bottle Topple: The most spectacular attempt yet!
The most spectacular Bottle Topple yet!
- From the section Tennis
We’ve been asking you to take part in our Bottle Topple challenge – well the stakes have just been raised.
Tennis club pros Caitlin Inglis and Christopher Lloyd visit Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire for a spectacular attempt.
Share your videos using #bottletopple
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired