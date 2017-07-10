Wimbledon 2017: Angelique Kerber 'surprised' not to be on show court

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Fabulous' play from the Kerber vs. Muguruza match

World number one Angelique Kerber said she was "really surprised" her Wimbledon match was put on court two as Monday's scheduling faced criticism.

Only two of the six last-16 ties on the two show courts were women's singles matches.

"I was looking forward to playing on one of the two big courts," Kerber said after her defeat by Garbine Muguruza.

"Maybe I will talk to them. This is not my decision at the end. It's the decision from all the others."

Meanwhile, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 20, also queried the scheduling of her match against Elina Svitolina on one of the outside courts.

Asked if she was surprised, she said: "I mean, yes. Also, Elina is number four in the world. I think our match was a very interesting match for the people to watch. But I thought we would play on a bigger court."

World number one Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Venus Williams were given Centre Court for their last-16 matches with British women's number one Johanna Konta and former men's champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Court One.

Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis stated the schedule was based on fans' demand.

"I wouldn't say it's favouritism. I would say it's taking the marquee matches," he said.

"It's not about male or female, in the end it's about which matches you feel the public and broadcasters want to see."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, three-time champion Chris Evert questioned the lack of "equal representation".

"I think all women would like to see three of each to go along with the equal prize money," said the American.

"Fortunately for men's tennis and unfortunately for women's tennis this year the top four men are of very high marquee value, and it's hard to say that Djokovic should be on court two.

"But then I wonder about that argument because in the past there have been years when the women have been more attractive to watch, been bigger names, and they've still gone with the four men and two women."