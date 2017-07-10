BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta says reaching quarter-finals is 'pretty special'
'You dream of these moments as a little girl'
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta says it's "pretty special" to be the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1984 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the singles after a 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4 victory over France's Caroline Garcia.
