BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta into quarter-finals by beating Caroline Garcia

Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1984 to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, with a 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-4 victory over Caroline Garcia.

