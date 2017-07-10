BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'How about that?' from Ostapenko - best shots
'How about that?' Ostapenko beats Svitolina - best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko beats fourth seed Elina Svitolina to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to 15 courts here.
Available to UK users only.
