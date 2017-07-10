BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Best shots as Kuznetsova beats Radwanska
Kuznetsova 'absolutely everywhere' - best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova beats Agnieszka Radwanska in 6-2 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.
Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to 15 courts here.
Available to UK users only.
