BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer beats Dusan Lajovic - best shots
Federer 'toying' with Lajovic - best shots
Watch the best shots as seven-time champion and third seed Roger Federer wins in straight sets against Dusan Lajovic to reach the third round of Wimbledon.
Available to UK users only
