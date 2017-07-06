BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Ernests Gulbis stuns Juan Martin del Potro
Brilliant Gulbis stuns Del Potro
Watch the best five shots as world number 589 Ernests Gulbis stuns 29th seed Juan Martin del Potro with a 6-4 6-4 7-6 victory.
