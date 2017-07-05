Wimbledon 2017: Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis will play in mixed doubles

Jamie Murray and partner Jelena Jankovic won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2007

Great Britain's Jamie Murray will partner Switzerland's Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Murray, 31, and Hingis, 36, have been made the top seeds and have been handed a bye into the second round.

Last year's champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen are back to defend their title and play Nenad Zimonjic and Victoria Azarenka in the first round.

Murray was in the winning mixed doubles pair at Wimbledon in 2007 when he and Serbia's Jelena Jankovic won the title.

Hingis has won five Grand Slam singles titles - including at Wimbledon in 1997 - 12 Grand Slam doubles events and a further five Grand Slam mixed doubles competitions.

Murray has won two Grand Slam men's doubles titles with Brazil's Bruno Soares - both in 2016 at the Australian Open and the US Open.