BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta wins epic deciding set 10-8 to reach third round
What a battle! - Konta wins epic deciding set 10-8
- From the section Tennis
After an epic final set, Britain's Johanna Konta reaches the third round of Wimbledon, defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 10-8.
