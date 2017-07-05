BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta wins epic deciding set 10-8 to reach third round

What a battle! - Konta wins epic deciding set 10-8

  • From the section Tennis

After an epic final set, Britain's Johanna Konta reaches the third round of Wimbledon, defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 10-8.

