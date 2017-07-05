BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Cracking shots' as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga powers past Simone Bolelli
'Cracking shots' as Tsonga powers through
- From the section Tennis
World number 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beats Simone Bolelli 6-1 7-5 6-2 to go through to the third round at Wimbledon.
