BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Injuries, tantrums, silky skills & day two funnies

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the quirkier moments from day two at Wimbledon as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic progress after their opponents withdraw with injuries on Centre Court.

Wimbledon video

Video

  • From the section Tennis
Video

It's raining racquets at Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen a closer call?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

I was bored on court - Tomic's extraordinary admission

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Best of the action as Wozniacki beats Babos

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's battling Boulter loses on debut - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ouch! Line judge takes three direct hits

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Edmund beats Ward in all-British clash - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Trick shots galore as Monfils beats Brands

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Top seed Kerber pushed hard by Falconi

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Best shots as Del Potro beats Kokkinakis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Gorgeous' Murray, courageous Kvitova & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta cruises past Hsieh - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five best shots as Watson beats Zanevska

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wawrinka shocked by Medvedev in first round

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Bedene's two stunners seal incredible win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Venus Williams breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray beats Bublik - highlights

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Four and a half months pregnant & playing at Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'He'll have the ball police onto him' - fan grabs souvenir

  • From the section Tennis
Video

5 Best Shots: Nadal breezes past Millman

  • From the section Tennis
Video

This is what awaits Murray - Brown's sensational winner

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Adrenaline helped me through pain - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal's 'immaculate winner' after epic rally

  • From the section Tennis

