Johanna Konta pulls out of Eastbourne with back injury
-
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from her Eastbourne semi-final with a back injury after falling during her win over Angelique Kerber.
Konta, 26, suffered a heavy fall against the world number one on Thursday, needing lengthy treatment before recovering to win 6-3 6-4.
The world number seven was set to play Karolina Pliskova in her hometown tournament later on Friday.
She is also due to play at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.
- Eastbourne live TV and text coverage - Watson v Wozniacki
- Wimbledon 2017 - can you win the title?
- Wimbledon draw: Murray to start defence against qualifer
Konta, who is seeded sixth at SW19, has been drawn against Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei, who beat her at the French Open last month, in the first-round draw.
"I slipped and hit my head and it's a bit sore," Konta said after the win against Germany's Kerber.
"It's been a busy afternoon, we've played a lot of tennis and I'm looking forward to recovering the best I can."
More to follow.