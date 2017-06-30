Johanna Konta pulls out of Eastbourne with back injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Konta injury scare after heavy fall

British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from her Eastbourne semi-final with a back injury after falling during her win over Angelique Kerber.

Konta, 26, suffered a heavy fall against the world number one on Thursday, needing lengthy treatment before recovering to win 6-3 6-4.

The world number seven was set to play Karolina Pliskova in her hometown tournament later on Friday.

She is also due to play at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Konta, who is seeded sixth at SW19, has been drawn against Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei, who beat her at the French Open last month, in the first-round draw.

"I slipped and hit my head and it's a bit sore," Konta said after the win against Germany's Kerber.

"It's been a busy afternoon, we've played a lot of tennis and I'm looking forward to recovering the best I can."

More to follow.