Eastbourne 2017: Johanna Konta edges past Jelena Ostapenko

Konta has won three WTA titles but none on grass

Eastbourne 2017 Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Date: 26 June-1 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online

British number one Johanna Konta passed a major test before Wimbledon as she edged past French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Eastbourne.

World number seven Konta, 26, won 7-5 3-6 6-4 against her 20-year-old Latvian opponent, a surprise victor at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Konta, the fifth seed, will play world number one Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals later on Thursday.

Compatriot Heather Watson reached the last eight with a straight-set win.

The British number three, ranked 126th in the world, won 6-4 6-3 against Russian 14th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Like Konta, the 25-year-old from Guernsey will also play twice on Thursday, facing Czech Barbora Strycova later.

Rain delays earlier in the week have caused a backlog of matches, and meant all eight women's quarter-finalists faced having to play twice on Thursday.

Konta, who will be the first British top-10-ranked woman at Wimbledon since 1984, is aiming to win her first WTA grass-court title in her home town.

The Australia-born player, whose family moved to Eastbourne when she was a teenager, held her nerve against Ostapenko to serve out for victory on her third match point.

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

"The scoreline and match shows it was an incredibly tough battle and very little in it," said Konta, who has won only one main-draw match at Wimbledon.

"On both match points she played incredibly well, hit two winners.

"I knew I was trying to play the right way. I had trust that I was going to take another chance."

Second seed Simona Halep fought back from a set down to win 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in her last-16 match.

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova also progressed to the quarter-finals.