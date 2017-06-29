Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray pulls out of final warm-up match

Media playback is not supported on this device I can still have great Wimbledon despite Queen's exit - Murray

Defending champion Andy Murray has pulled out of his final warm-up match before Wimbledon because of a sore hip.

The world number one, 30, was scheduled to play an exhibition match at Hurlingham Club in London on Friday.

"Sadly I won't be ready to play at the Hurlingham, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it," he said.

The Briton is still expected to begin the defence of his Wimbledon title on Monday, but will be short of practice heading into the Championships.

Murray has only played one grass-court match this year, suffering a shock first-round defeat by world number 90 Jordan Thompson at Queen's.

As defending champion, the Scot is set to open on Centre Court at 13:00 BST on Monday.

Analysis - 'Murray's preparation hindered'

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent:

Aches and pains are nothing new for Murray, or for any professional tennis player, but the timing is inopportune.

Murray's last practice session was a light one at the All England Club on Tuesday, and although it is possible he might still have one on Friday, he may need to spend another day on the sidelines.

My understanding is that his participation at Wimbledon is not currently in doubt, but his preparation has once again been hindered. This is a season in which injury and illness have caused much frustration.