BBC Sport - Johanna Konta: I'm doing everything I can to be ready for Wimbledon
Konta: I'm doing everything I can for Wimbledon
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta says she's doing "everything I can" to be ready for Wimbledon after she withdraw from her Eastbourne semi-final with a back injury after falling during her win over Angelique Kerber.
WATCH MORE: Konta injury scare after heavy fall
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired