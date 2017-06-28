Wimbledon: Andy Murray's maiden win at All England Club named greatest moment

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray ends Britain's 77-year wait

What is Wimbledon's greatest moment?

Almost 30,000 of you chose your top three moments, from a list compiled by a panel of our tennis experts, to help us celebrate 90 years of the BBC at Wimbledon.

And the results, revealed during a Radio 5 live programme, are in.

The best moment at Wimbledon - with 64% of users placing it in their top three - is Andy Murray winning his maiden title in 2013 and ending Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's intense final in the dark back in 2008 came second, with Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe's epic 1980 final coming third.

Murray wins in 2013 - what they said

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash: "It was one of the greatest moments in tennis history - a Briton winning Wimbledon. The atmosphere was phenomenal.

"Wherever you went, there was this tension, this expectation of "can he do it?" You can't understand the pressure he had with 77 years of history on his back. It takes one hell of a tough kid to do that."

BBC commentator Barry Davies: "Andy Murray does thoroughly deserve to win. It has to be a Briton winning it. And he might now do what Fred Perry did, and win it three times."

Former British number one Sam Smith: "There are not many times when you're watching something that you want to watch, but you can't.

"During the final game I had to go in my study and pace about. If I'm feeling that, what must Judy Murray and his family been going through? It was the match you couldn't bear to watch, and yet you had to."

The top 10 moments in order

Murray wins his maiden Wimbledon title (2013) Nadal beats Federer in the dark (2008) Borg beats McEnroe in final (1980) Ivanisevic wins on People's Monday (2001) Becker wins first Wimbledon aged 17 (1985) Isner v Mahut in Wimbledon's longest match (2010) Ashe beats Connors (1975) Wade wins first Wimbledon title (1977) Navratilova wins ninth title (1990) Serena beats Venus in final (2002)