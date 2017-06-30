BBC Sport - Wimbledon: Pete Sampras says Agassi final in 1999 was his greatest performance

Sampras reflects on 1999 final against Agassi

  • From the section Tennis

As the BBC celebrates 90 years of covering Wimbledon, six-time champion Pete Sampras chats to Sue Barker about his favourite memories of the competition.

Watch Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Sunday 2 July, 17:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

