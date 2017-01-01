Wimbledon 2017: Can you beat the legends and win the title at SW19?

Some of your information will be collected when you play this quiz. to find out more.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Young ballet dancers

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired