BBC Sport - Wimbledon: Chris Evert on funny accents, Jimmy Connors and Princess Diana

Evert on funny accents, Connors and Princess Diana

  • From the section Tennis

As the BBC celebrates 90 years of covering Wimbledon, former Women's champion Chris Evert talks to Sue Barker about her fondest memories of the Championships.

Watch Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Sunday 2 July, 17:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Evert on funny accents, Connors and Princess Diana

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Bolt wins in one of his final 100m races

Video

Grainger 'not surprised' by funding overhaul demand

  • From the section Sport
Video

GB's Farah eases to 10,000m win

Video

Walkden wins historic second World Championship crown

Video

Van Niekerk breaks Johnson's 300m world record

Audio

Wimbledon’s Greatest Moments

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Evert on funny accents, Connors and Princess Diana

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Birds and bees interrupt tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta powers past Cirstea - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Sciver's brilliant century sets up England win

Video

England practised penalties for weeks - Boothroyd

Video

Watch Matty Smith's last-minute match-winning drop goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Archery Targets

Archery

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired