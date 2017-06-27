Andy Murray pulls out of Hurlingham exhibition match with a sore hip

Andy Murray suffered a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 defeat by world number 90 Jordan Thompson in the first round at Queen's

World number one Andy Murray has pulled out of his first exhibition match at Hurlingham Club with a sore hip.

The Briton, who was knocked out in the first round at Queen's last week, was due to play France's Lucas Pouille at the Aspall Tennis Classic.

Murray is still expected to play on Friday before he begins the defence of his Wimbledon title on 3 July.

The 30-year-old last played at Hurlingham in 2014 after he lost in the last 16 at Queen's.

Elsewhere, world number two Novak Djokovic managed two games against Canadian Vasek Pospisil at Eastbourne before rain delayed play.

The Serb, appearing in his first pre-Wimbledon tournament for seven years, was forced to save two break points in his opening service game.

German world number one Angelique Kerber and British number one Johanna Konta, ranked seventh, are also due on Centre Court at Eastbourne later on Tuesday.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

This is an "ultra cautious" decision according to Murray's team, and it's expected he will play his other scheduled match at the Hurlingham Club on Friday.

Murray has been practising at Wimbledon in recent days - with the young Canadian Denis Shapovalov amongst others - but the disruption is far from ideal given his first round exit at Queen's Club last week.

It means Murray will have a maximum of two matches on grass before he begins the defence of his Wimbledon title.