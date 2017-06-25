Queen's 2017: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares win doubles title

Murray and Soares teamed up to win the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2016

Britain's Jamie Murray won his first Queen's Club title as he and Brazilian Bruno Soares beat France's Julien Beneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at the Aegon Championships in London.

Murray and Soares, who beat the Scot in the 2014 final, came through 6-2 6-3 to claim their sixth title together.

The pair teamed up in 2016 and have since won major titles at the Australian and US Open.

"We played some amazing tennis today," said Murray, 31.

Murray is the first British player to win the doubles at Queen's since Jeremy Bates and American Kevin Curren won in 1990.

Murray and Soares first had to complete their semi-final, as they trailed Croatia's Marin Cilic and Poland's Marcin Matkowski 1-6 5-3, 40-40, when play was suspended because of rain on Saturday.

Cilic returned to the court less than an hour after losing the singles final to Feliciano Lopez, but Murray and Soares won 1-6 6-3 10-8.

They carried that momentum into the final, which followed immediately - once their next opponents had arrived on Centre Court.

A Soares return gave them the first break for 3-1 and another brought them the set in game eight.

Murray fended off two break points at the start of the second and again it was a Soares return that provided the breakthrough in game eight.

That left Murray to serve for the title and, after the French pair saved two match points, a first serve clinched the third.

"I think my heart rate dropped below 180 for the first time once we won the first set of this match, having had to get through the semi-final before," added Murray.

"We played a great match, a long day today, but it was worthwhile."