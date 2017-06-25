Aegon Classic: Petra Kvitova wins first title since stabbing by beating Ashleigh Barty

Kvitova is a former world number two, last reaching her career high in June 2015

Petra Kvitova capped her remarkable comeback from a career-threatening hand injury by winning the Aegon Classic.

The Czech, playing in only her second tournament since she was stabbed by an intruder at her home in December, beat 21-year-old Australian Ashleigh Barty 4-6 6-3 6-3 in Birmingham.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 27, returned to action at the French Open in late May.

"It was a dream to play on the grass this year. I made it," she said.

"From the first hit on the grass I felt great.

"I didn't have expectations of any goals or of winning tournaments. I just want to keep playing my best and keep on doing it."

Media playback is not supported on this device Petra Kvitova's emotional speech after second Wimbledon title in 2014

Kvitova first picked up a racquet again in March, 12 weeks after the attack, and began practising properly at the beginning of May.

The left-hander, who has dropped to 16th in the world, served an ace to clinch her 20th tour title.

"Congratulations to Petra. You are an inspiration, a champion, we love you, we missed you and it is amazing to have you back on court," said Barty.

Barty, who returned to the sport last year after switching to play professional cricket in Australia's Big Bash League, was playing in her first grass-court final.

She saved two breaks of serve at 5-4 to take the opening set, the first Kvitova had lost in the tournament.

However, Kvitova broke early in the second set before both players traded breaks as she levelled the match.

She sealed victory by winning 17 of the final 18 points.

Kvitova's career stats

Turned professional in 2006, aged 16

First Wimbledon appearance as a junior in 2007, reaching the last 16

First career title in 2009 - Hobart International, Australia

Now has 20 titles with career prize money totalling almost £19m

Reached a career high of world number two in October 2011, below Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki

Won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, losing her semi-final to eventual gold medallist Monica Puig