Roger Federer beats Alexander Zverev to win Gerry Weber Open in Halle

Roger Federer warmed up for Wimbledon with a comprehensive victory over Alexander Zverev to earn a record ninth title at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle.

The 35-year-old Swiss, who is aiming for an eighth Wimbledon crown, won 6-1 6-3 in just 53 minutes in Germany.

Germany's Zverev, 20, beat Federer in last year's semi-final, but could not match the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

"I'm not sure if I am going to win this tournament again so I want to enjoy it as much as I can," Federer said.

The victory earned him a fourth title of the year, a tally only matched by his long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer won the Australian Open - his first Grand Slam success in five years - in January despite not playing in the previous six months, then claimed the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March and, two weeks later, the Miami Open.

In May, he announced he would be missing the French Open and the rest of the clay-court season to concentrate on the grass and hard-court seasons.

Federer made a strong statement before the Championships at the All England Club, which begin on 3 July, with an imperious display against the world number 12.

Zverev is regarded as one of the world's most promising young players and climbed into the top 10 earlier this year after winning three tour titles.

But he struggled to impose himself against Federer, who dropped just nine points on his serve.

"It has been a difficult year, I have spent a lot of time on practice, training and rehab so it is nice to be back on court," said Federer, who suffered a surprise defeat by Tommy Haas in Stuttgart earlier this month.

Federer broke to love in the opening game, going on to take a 4-0 lead as Zverev struggled to find rhythm.

Zverev managed to hold his serve at the third opportunity, but Federer broke again at 5-1 to claim the first set in just 22 minutes.

The Swiss top seed survived a break point in the opening game of the second set - the only chance created by Zverev - and then moved 4-2 ahead before taking his first championship point with a backhand volley.

Federer, whose first success at Halle came in 2003, has won 92 career titles from 140 finals.

Another success at Wimbledon will put Federer clear of Pete Sampras' joint-record seven men's singles victories at SW19.