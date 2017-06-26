BBC Sport - Wimbledon Memories: Andy Murray on nerves & his snooker skills

Wimbledon Memories: Murray on nerves & his snooker skills

  • From the section Tennis

As the BBC celebrates 90 years of covering Wimbledon, Sue Barker meets Andy Murray to talk about the magical world of SW19.

Watch Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Sunday 2 July, 17:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

