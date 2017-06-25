Andy & Jamie Murray tipped to play Wimbledon doubles together

The Murrays helped Great Britain to their first Davis Cup title since 1936 when they triumphed in 2015

Judy Murray has tipped her sons Andy and Jamie to play doubles together at Wimbledon before their careers end.

Last year the pair became the first brothers to top the world rankings in singles and doubles at the same time.

They have previously played together on tour and in the Davis Cup and the Olympics, but never in a Grand Slam.

Britain's former Fed Cup captain told BBC Sport: "I'm pretty sure they are going to have a crack at Wimbledon doubles together."

Jamie, 31, reached the top of the doubles rankings in March and won two Grand Slams in 2016, while Andy, 30, winner of three Grand Slams in singles and two Olympic gold medals, became world number one in November and remains there.

"While they are still happy and healthy I think they are quite happy doing their own thing and going their own way. But I'm pretty sure you'll see them playing doubles at Wimbledon together before they end their careers," Judy Murray told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"I think they are both as driven as ever to win big titles.

"The Grand Slams are the biggest prizes in tennis and those are the things every player wants to win."

Jamie has won two doubles titles with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares this year, while Andy claimed the Dubai Championships for the first time but lost to world number 90 Jordan Thompson in the first round of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in June.

Andy will seek a third Wimbledon singles triumph when he defends his title in this year's Championships, which begin on 3 July.