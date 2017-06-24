BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Five great shots as Feliciano Lopez beats Grigor Dimitrov

Lopez beats Dimitrov to reach Queen's final

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as Feliciano Lopez beats Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 3-6 6-2 to set up a Queen's final against Marin Cilic on Sunday.

READ MORE: Cilic and Lopez to meet in Queen's final

WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Cilic beats Muller

Available to UK users only.

Lopez beats Dimitrov to reach Queen's final

