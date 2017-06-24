BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Five best shots as Marin Cilic beats Gilles Muller

Five best shots as Cilic beats Muller

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as Marin Cilic wins his semi-final against Gilles Muller at Queen's 6-3 5-7 6-4.

WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

Available to UK users only.

