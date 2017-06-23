Roger Federer reaches semi-finals at Gerry Weber Open in Halle

  • From the section Tennis
Roger Federer
Federer will play Russia's Karen Khachanov in the last four

Roger Federer beat Florian Mayer to reach the semi-finals of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany.

Switzerland's 18-time major winner, 35, beat his 33-year-old German opponent, the defending champion and world number 134, 6-3 6-4.

World number five Federer will face Russian 21-year-old Karen Khachanov, the world number 38, in the next round.

The other semi-final will be between Richard Gasquet and Roberto Bautista Agut or Alexander Zverev.

After losing to 39-year-old Tommy Haas in his first match in two months at the Stuttgart Open earlier in June, Federer is yet to drop a set at Halle, where he is bidding for a ninth title.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has won three titles so far this season, including the Australian Open - his first Grand Slam success in five years.

Federer also won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March and, two weeks later, the Miami Open.

In May, he announced he would be missing the French Open and the rest of the clay-court season to concentrate on the grass and hard-court seasons.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired