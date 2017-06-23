BBC Sport - Dan Evans: Pundits on British number three's failed drugs test
Pundits react to Evans' failed drugs test
- From the section Tennis
BBC tennis pundits Peter Fleming and John Lloyd discuss Dan Evans' failed drugs test, after the British number three announced he tested positive for cocaine in April.
READ MORE: Great Britain Davis Cup player Dan Evans fails drugs test
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired