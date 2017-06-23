Andy Murray to play two Wimbledon warm-up matches at Hurlingham

Media playback is not supported on this device I can still have great Wimbledon despite Queen's exit - Murray

Britain's Andy Murray has added two exhibition matches to his Wimbledon preparations after he was knocked out in the first round at Queen's Club.

The Wimbledon champion, 30, will feature at the Aspall Tennis Classic in London next week.

Murray, who lost to Australia's Jordan Thompson at Queen's, will be joined by world number six Milos Raonic.

"It's a great setting and an ideal opportunity to get grass-court practice," said the Scot.

The world number one has added the event to his schedule following his defeat by Thompson, ranked 90th, at the Aegon Championships on Tuesday.

Murray, who is likely to play on Tuesday and Friday, last played at Hurlingham in 2014 after he lost in the last 16 at Queen's.

He will begin his Wimbledon defence with the opening match on Centre Court on 3 July.

Canada's Raonic, who lost to Murray in last year's final at the All England Club, is playing after suffering a first-round loss at Queen's, while France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych will also appear.