Johanna Konta loses to Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets at the Aegon Classic

Konta struggled to find any consistency in a disappointing display

Britain's Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Aegon Classic in the second round by American Coco Vandeweghe.

Konta, the highest seed left in the Birmingham event, was beaten 6-1 6-3 in 64 minutes by the world number 30.

The world number seven won only 11 points in losing the first set in 24 minutes and became frustrated as Vandeweghe finished the match strongly.

The Briton will now play at Eastbourne where she will hope for a good run in the last event before Wimbledon starts.

Konta, 26, was unable to find the form that helped her reached the Nottingham Open final last weekend and was overpowered by her opponent.

"The match showed two ends of the spectrum. She played very well and was hitting a big ball," said the Briton.

"I didn't find my footing and once you go down as I did in the first set it's very difficult to get back in the match.

"I think I did a reasonable job of playing as well as I could after that but it was nowhere near enough."

'A chastening experience'

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller at Edgbaston Priory

This was a chastening experience for Konta so close to the start of Wimbledon. She was out-played and out-powered by a grass-court natural - who has just appointed Pat Cash as her coach.

Vandeweghe can be very inconsistent, but having reached the Australian Open semi-finals earlier in the year is one to watch very closely at Wimbledon.

Konta won only one point against Vandeweghe's first serve and appeared ill at ease throughout the match. She will hope her home town of Eastbourne gives greater cause for optimism next week.

Cash presence inspires Vandeweghe

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash was courtside to watch Vandeweghe for the first time since becoming her coach.

"He finally showed up! I had to get him down from commentating from Queen's," joked the 25-year-old New Yorker.

"We're going to give it a try and see how it goes. Maybe I'll get one of those headbands at the end of the experience."

Vandeweghe will play Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the last eight after the Spaniard overcame Alison Riske 6-1 6-4.

Svitolina doubtful for Wimbledon

World number five and second seed Elina Svitolina may miss Wimbledon because of a foot problem sustained in her 6-4 4-6 6-2 defeat by Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi.

"I was really looking forward to this year at Wimbledon but today the court was slippery and it's so bad for my foot," said the 22-year-old Ukrainian.

"I will do my best. But for the moment it's very uncomfortable."

Giorgi, the world 102, faces Australian Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

French fifth seed Kristina Mladenovic beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to set up a quarter-final with Czech Petra Kvitova.

Azarenka beaten in Spain

Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka's comeback ended in a second-round defeat against 19-year-old Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open.

Belarusian Azarenka, 27 and playing her first event in over a year after giving birth to her first child, lost 6-1 6-3 in an hour and 15 minutes.