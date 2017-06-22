Wimbledon 2017: Katie Boulter will 'cherish' main draw experience

Katie Boulter reached the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon in 2016

Katie Boulter says she will "cherish" playing in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

The 20-year-old world number 246 has previously played in qualifying and in the girls' singles.

But next month's tournament is Boulter's first time in the women's singles, having been handed a wildcard.

She told BBC Radio Leicester: "I've put in all the hard work this year but I am fortunate to get a wildcard and am so thankful."

Boulter, who is from Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire, was ranked in the top 10 players in the world during her junior career and is coached by former British number one Jeremy Bates.

The British number six added: "I am looking forward to playing and thankful to get the opportunity to test my skills against higher-ranked players.

"Each moment I will enjoy and I will cherish it for the rest of my life.

"Ultimately I am there to try to win matches. I just want to have fun and play my game and I don't doubt that I can do well."