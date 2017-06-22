BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as Marin Cilic, the highest remaining seed at Queen's club, eases past qualifier Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-4 to make it through to the quarter-finals.

WATCH MORE: Tsonga out in another Queen's upset

Available to UK users only.

