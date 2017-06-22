Simona Halep: World number two accepts Eastbourne wildcard

Simona Halep
Simona Halep was beaten in the French Open final by the unseeded Jelena Ostapenko
Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Date: 26 June-1 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online

World number two Simona Halep has accepted a wildcard to appear at Eastbourne for the first time.

It will be the Romanian's only grass-court tournament before Wimbledon after she missed the Aegon Classic in Birmingham with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old won the Madrid Open and reached the French Open final during the clay-court season.

Seven of the top 10 women's players will appear at Eastbourne, including world number one Angelique Kerber.

"The quality of the draw is very high so I'm hoping for some great matches to give me the best possible preparation ahead of Wimbledon," Halep said.

She reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year, losing 7-5 7-6 (7-2) to Kerber.

