Aegon Classic Birmingham: Petra Kvitova continues comeback with Naomi Broady win

Kvitova missed the opening five months of the season

Petra Kvitova continued her return from a career-threatening hand injury with a 6-2 6-2 win over Briton Naomi Broady in the second round of the Aegon Classic.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, 27, was stabbed by an intruder at her home in December.

Czech Kvitova returned at last month's French Open before earning the first comeback win in Birmingham on Monday.

British number two Broady, who beat Alize Cornet in the first round, failed to create a break point.

Broady, 27, was overpowered by Kvitova's trademark serve and booming groundstrokes as the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion wrapped up both sets by winning four consecutive games.

"So far it is working very well. I still have a lot of things to improve but it is good news," said Kvitova, who will compete at Wimbledon when the tournament starts on 3 July.

"I want to play as many matches as I can. It was a dream come to true to play again and it is great preparation for Wimbledon."