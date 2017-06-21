Queen's 2017: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga loses to Gilles Muller at Aegon Championships

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga became the latest seed to fall at the Aegon Championships with a straight-set defeat by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.

The Frenchman, seeded fifth, lost 6-4 6-4 in the second round at Queen's.

Tsonga's exit follows defeats for Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic - the top three seeds - on Tuesday.

Croatia's fourth seed Marin Cilic and Bulgaria's sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov are the leading players left in the draw at the London tournament.

Dimitrov takes on France's Julien Benneteau later on Wednesday, before Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych plays Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

Muller, ranked 26th, is through to the quarter-finals for the third straight year and is now on a six-match winning run on grass.

The 34-year-old, who won the s-Hertogenbosch title in the Netherlands last week, did not face a break point against Tsonga and will next face Murray's conqueror Jordan Thompson or Sam Querrey.

"My serve is working great, it's good at this time of the year on the grass - you need a good serve so I'm happy with that," said Muller.

Tsonga, runner-up at Queen's in 2011, said: "He just played good tennis. Sometimes you cannot do anything, because the guy in front of you is playing well.

"It doesn't affect anything for me. Sometimes you play well; sometimes it's difficult. It's part of the game.

"I will stay here playing on grass and try to do better next week."

