Dimitrov eases past Benneteau at Queen's
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best shots as sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov beats Julien Benneteau 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.
WATCH MORE:Tsonga latest shock exit from Queen's
Available to UK users only.
