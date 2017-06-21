BBC Sport - Highlights: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga latest shock exit from Queen's

Highlights: Tsonga latest shock exit from Queen's

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga becomes the latest seed to fall at the Aegon Championships with a straight-sets defeat by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.

READ MORE: Tsonga loses to Muller at Queen's

Available to UK users only.

