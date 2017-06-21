Wimbledon 2017: Marcus Willis gets qualifying wildcard

Willis was beaten by Federer in the second round at Wimbledon in 2016

Britain's Marcus Willis has been awarded a wildcard into qualifying for Wimbledon after his fairytale run at last year's tournament.

Willis won six matches to qualify last year, before beating a top-100 player in the first round and losing to Roger Federer on Centre Court in the second.

He will definitely be at Wimbledon again this year as he has received a wildcard for the doubles.

Seven Britons have been given wildcards for the singles main draws.

They are Naomi Broady, Heather Watson, Laura Robson, Katie Boulter in the women's draw, plus Brydan Klein, Cameron Norrie and James Ward in the men's competition.

All are ranked inside the world's top 250 with the exception of Ward, who has spent much of the last year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Wimbledon runs from Monday, 3 July to Sunday, 16 July.

German Tommy Haas, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2009, has also been given a wildcard, along with Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the men's draw.

Shapovalov, 18, was defaulted in a Davis Cup match against Kyle Edmund in February after hitting a ball in frustration that fractured umpire Arnaud Gabas's eye socket.

He beat Edmund at the Aegon Championships in London on Monday at Queen's Club.