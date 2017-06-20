BBC Sport - Andy Murray: I can still have great Wimbledon despite Queen's exit
I can still have a great Wimbledon - Murray
Tennis
British world number one Andy Murray says his shock first-round Queen's defeat by Jordan Thompson will not damage his chances of retaining his Wimbledon title.
