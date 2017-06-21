Mallorca Open: Victoria Azarenka wins in her first match after giving birth
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka saved three match points before winning on her comeback from a year out after the birth of her son.
The two-time Australian Open champion, who gave birth to Leo in December, won 6-3 4-6 7-6 (9-7) against Japan's Risa Ozaki at the Mallorca Open.
It was the 27-year-old Belarusian's first match since losing at the French Open in June 2016.
Azarenka was sixth in the world when she announced her pregnancy last July.
She was a game away from defeat when play was suspended on Tuesday because of fading light.
But she showed her trademark resilience to twice break 74th-ranked Ozaki's serve when they returned on Wednesday, then going on to fight back from 5-3 down in the tie-break.
Azarenka was given a wildcard to play in the Mallorca Open, which is scheduled to be her only competitive action before Wimbledon.
The former Wimbledon quarter-finalist has used her protected ranking to play at the All England Club in the tournament which starts on 3 July.