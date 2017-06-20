BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Andy Murray loses to Jordan Thompson in first round
The moment Murray is knocked out of Queen's
- From the section Tennis
Watch the moment defending champion Andy Murray is knocked out of the Aegon Championships in the first round by world number 90 Jordan Thompson.
Available to UK users only.
