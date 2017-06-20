BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Andy Murray loses to Jordan Thompson in first round

The moment Murray is knocked out of Queen's

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the moment defending champion Andy Murray is knocked out of the Aegon Championships in the first round by world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

READ MORE: Andy Murray stunned by Jordan Thompson at Queen's

WATCH MORE: Raonic out of Queen's after shock Kokkinakis defeat

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The moment Murray is knocked out of Queen's

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Raonic out of Queen's after shock Kokkinakis defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Surf to party or surf for Olympic gold?

Video

Mayweather-McGregor a 'show' - Golovkin

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Five best shots as Shapovalov shocks Edmund

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the moment Pakistan won the Champions Trophy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kyrgios retires from Queen's after awkward slip

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup prize money 'will change people's lives'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pakistan's cricketers receive hero's welcome

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why do women get paid less in prize money?

  • From the section Sport
Audio

The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Steady around Billy
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired