Andy Murray stunned by Jordan Thompson at Queen's

2017 Aegon Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 19-25 June Coverage: Comprehensive live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and online daily

Defending champion Andy Murray was knocked out of the Aegon Championships in the first round by world number 90 Jordan Thompson on a day of shocks.

The world number one lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to Thompson, a late replacement for the injured Aljaz Bedene.

It is the first time since 2012 that Britain's Murray has lost his opening match at Queen's Club.

Second seed Stan Wawrinka and third seed Milos Raonic also lost their first-round matches.

However, it was Murray's straight-set defeat that left the crowd packed into the new 10,000-capacity Centre Court stunned.

'Yesterday I was sitting around hoping to get a match'

Thompson has won two Grand Slam matches in his career to Murray's 184

Australian Thompson, a lucky loser who lost in qualifying and only made the first round after Bedene withdrew because of a wrist injury, played superbly.

The 23-year-old from Sydney sealed the most famous victory of his career with an ace after one hour and 43 minutes.

"Andy's the world number one - I've looked up to him and that's definitely the biggest win of my career," he said.

"I took each point at a time. I didn't expect it to be winning in straight sets.

"I was sitting around yesterday hoping to get a match. Here I am, I got in the draw and I was so lucky to be here."

Murray, 31, just could not find any rhythm, dropping serve twice in the second set and failing to convert the three break points which came his way, as his forehand in particular let him down.

The defeat was the Scot's first at the tournament since 2014 and ended a 14-match winning streak on grass stretching back to 2015.

Both his Wimbledon titles, in 2013 and 2016, followed victories at Queen's Club.

Murray had to adjust his game plan after the late change in opponent, and hot, blustery conditions were not ideal, but the five-time champion was still surprisingly out of form.

Murray pays for error-strewn performance

Thompson had not won an ATP main-draw match in 2016 but reached the final of the lower level Surbiton Challenger on grass last week, and was sharp from the outset.

He denied Murray a single break point in the first set, failing to convert three chances of his won in game two, and then recovered from 3-1 down in the tie-break.

A Murray double-fault changed the momentum and the Briton could only tamely guide a backhand smash into the net on set point.

The comeback appeared on when Murray moved 0-40 up at the start of the second set, but Thompson played his way out of trouble without any nerves and went on to dominate.

Murray's forehand gave up the first break of serve at 4-2 and Thompson made sure with a second successive break before serving out the match.

A final tally of 26 errors to nine winners illustrated Murray's lack of form.

More to follow.