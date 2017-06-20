BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Milos Raonic out after shock Thanasi Kokkinakis defeat
Raonic out of Queen's after shock Kokkinakis defeat
- From the section Tennis
Watch five great shots as Australian wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis stuns last year's runner-up Milos Raonic 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (10-8) to reach the second round of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.
MATCH REPORT: Kokkinakis shocks Raonic at Queen's
WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Shapovalov shocks Edmund
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired