Dan Evans: Injured Briton pulls out of Eastbourne International

Evans reached a career-high ranking of 43rd earlier this year

2017 Aegon Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 19-25 June Coverage: Comprehensive live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and online daily

British number three Dan Evans' hopes of playing at Wimbledon are in doubt after he withdrew from next week's Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The 27-year-old retired with a calf injury during his quarter-final against Dustin Brown at Surbiton two weeks ago.

He was seen on crutches at a tournament in Nottingham last week and has not competed at this week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

The world number 50 has 13 days to recover before the start of Wimbledon.