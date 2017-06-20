Dan Evans: Injured Briton pulls out of Eastbourne International

Dan Evans
Evans reached a career-high ranking of 43rd earlier this year
British number three Dan Evans' hopes of playing at Wimbledon are in doubt after he withdrew from next week's Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The 27-year-old retired with a calf injury during his quarter-final against Dustin Brown at Surbiton two weeks ago.

He was seen on crutches at a tournament in Nottingham last week and has not competed at this week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

The world number 50 has 13 days to recover before the start of Wimbledon.

