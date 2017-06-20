Aegon Classic: Johanna Konta into second round in Birmingham

  • From the section Tennis
Konta
Johanna Konta is one place below her career-high ranking of sixth

British number one Johanna Konta beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko to reach the second round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Fourth seed Konta battled to a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) win against the world number 34.

Konta, 26, was a game away from dropping the second set but broke back at 5-3 before going on to win the tie-break.

The world number seven will face either Christina McHale or fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in the next round.

Konta is pursuing a first WTA title on grass having lost to Croatia's Donna Vekicin the final of the Aegon Open in Nottingham last week.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova 6-2 6-3 to set up a second-round match against British number three Naomi Broady.

Kvitova, the world number 16, was competing in only her third match since suffering a hand injury in a knife attack at her home in December, having gone out in the second round of the French Open last month.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Steady around Billy
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired