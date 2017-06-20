Aegon Classic: Johanna Konta into second round in Birmingham

Johanna Konta is one place below her career-high ranking of sixth

British number one Johanna Konta beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko to reach the second round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Fourth seed Konta battled to a 6-3 7-6 (8-6) win against the world number 34.

Konta, 26, was a game away from dropping the second set but broke back at 5-3 before going on to win the tie-break.

The world number seven will face either Christina McHale or fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in the next round.

Konta is pursuing a first WTA title on grass having lost to Croatia's Donna Vekicin the final of the Aegon Open in Nottingham last week.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova 6-2 6-3 to set up a second-round match against British number three Naomi Broady.

Kvitova, the world number 16, was competing in only her third match since suffering a hand injury in a knife attack at her home in December, having gone out in the second round of the French Open last month.