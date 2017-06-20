Andy Murray to make Grenfell fire donation from Queen's winnings

By Dan Roan

BBC sports editor

  • From the section Tennis
Andy Murray is bidding to win a third consecutive title at Queen's
2017 Aegon Championships
Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 19-25 June
Britain's world number one Andy Murray will donate any winnings from the Aegon Championships at Queen's to families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Murray, 30, can earn up to £350,000 in prize money by winning the tournament.

He starts his campaign for a sixth Queen's title on Tuesday when he faces Australian Jordan Thompson.

Seventy nine people died or are missing presumed dead after the blaze at Grenfell Tower in Kensington last week.

The government has pledged to give £5,500 to all of those who lost their homes, with more than £200,000 of a £5m emergency fund so far given to families affected.

In 2013, Murray donated his £73,000 winnings from Queen's to the Royal Marsden Centre, which had been treating his friend and Davis Cup doubles player Ross Hutchins for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

