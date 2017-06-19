BBC Sport - Queen's 2017: Five best shots as Denis Shapovalov shocks Kyle Edmund

Five best shots as Shapovalov shocks Edmund

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as British number two Kyle Edmund suffers a shock first-round exit at Queen's Club, losing 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-4 to Canadian qualifier Denis Shapovalov.

WATCH MORE: Krygios retires from Queen's after awkward slip

Available to UK users only.

